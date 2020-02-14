You are the owner of this article.
Fire destroys Kingsbury logger's barn, tools
Fire destroys Kingsbury logger's barn, tools

All but one piece of equipment for Mitchell Foresty was destroyed in the barn fire on Crawford Lake in Kingsbury on Friday morning.

 Kathleen Moore,

KINGSBURY — Firefighters, in bitter cold temperatures, battled a blaze Friday morning that consumed a barn on Crawford Lane, off Tripoli Road. 

The fire, called in shortly after 10:30 a.m., prompted a mutual aid call for tankers and firefighters in frigid temperatures.  

The building contained Roland Mitchell's logging tools, including stump chippers and a chipper truck, and equipment for his business, according to initial information gathered at the scene.

Mitchell estimated the loss at $300,000.

Firefighters helped save a crane truck parked just outside the barn. 

The fire was knocked down at around 11:15 a.m. 

A morning fire Friday on Crawford Lane in Kingsbury destroyed the barn that held $300,000 in logging equipment for Mitchell Forestry.

Check back with poststar.com for more details as they become available.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

