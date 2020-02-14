Fire destroys Kingsbury logger's barn, tools

Firefighters helped save a crane truck parked just outside the barn.
The fire was knocked down at around 11:15 a.m.
Roland Mitchell took a look at his lost business after firefighters put out a fire that destroyed his barn Friday morning in Kingsbury. The barn held all of his logging tools, as well as a chipper truck and stump grinders. "My whole business," he said. "It's all gone." With the help of firefighters, he was able to drive his crane truck away from the flames.
Roland Mitchell's equipment barn burns Friday morning in Kingsbury but his crane truck, on the left, was saved. Mitchell moved the truck while firefighters poured water on it to keep it cool while the barn burned.
A morning fire Friday on Crawford Lane in Kingsbury destroyed the barn that held $300,000 in logging equipment for Mitchell Forestry.
Tanker trucks brought water to the Kingsbury fire on Friday morning, and firefighters created two pools to use in rotation on the fire.
All but one piece of equipment for Mitchell Foresty was destroyed in the barn fire on Crawford Lake in Kingsbury on Friday morning.
A rainbow shone over the lost barn after the fire was put out Friday morning on Crawford Lane in Kingsbury.
Roland Mitchell watches as firefighters put out the fire that destroyed $300,000 worth of his logging equipment Friday morning in Kingsbury.
This Crawford Lane barn, housing a logging business's equipment in Kingsbury, was engulfed in fire on all sides when firefighters arrived. It was a total loss.
Most of Mitchell Forestry's equipment was destroyed in a barn fire Friday morning on Crawford Lane, Kingsbury.
Firefighters were called to Crawford Lane in Kingsbury when a neighbor noticed that a barn was on fire.
