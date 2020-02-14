Fire destroys Kingsbury logger's barn, tools

KINGSBURY — Firefighters, in bitter cold temperatures, battled a blaze Friday morning that consumed a barn on Crawford Lane, off Tripoli Road.

The fire, called in shortly after 10:30 a.m., prompted a mutual aid call for tankers and firefighters in frigid temperatures.

The building contained Roland Mitchell's logging tools, including stump chippers and a chipper truck, and equipment for his business, according to initial information gathered at the scene.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell estimated the loss at $300,000.

Firefighters helped save a crane truck parked just outside the barn.

The fire was knocked down at around 11:15 a.m.

Check back with poststar.com for more details as they become available.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 10 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.