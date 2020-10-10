Fire destroys house in Kingsbury

KINGSBURY — Fire destroyed an unoccupied house on Vaughn Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A number of local fire departments responded to the call at 1215 Vaughn Road just after midnight. Firefighters were on the scene, half a mile east of Mead Lumber, for several hours.

Bryan King Jr., chief of the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Company, said the house was fully involved when the first firefighters arrived.

King said the main challenge in battling the blaze was getting water to the scene. There was no nearby water source. About 14 tankers ran a relay to a remote site to bring it in.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

Assisting the Kingsbury department were firefighters from South Queensbury, Pilot Knob, West Fort Ann, Fort Ann, North Queensbury, Bay Ridge, Hartford and Fort Edward. South Glens Falls stood by in the station for Kingsbury. King said there were no injuries at the scene.

Firefighters had fought a fire just across the street from this location a little more than a year ago.

