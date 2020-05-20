Fire destroys Horicon home

HORICON — Fire destroyed a home on Tuesday in Horicon.
Several local fire departments responded to a fire at a one-story house at 512 Valentine Pond Road.
The departments involving in fighting the fire included Horicon, Bolton, Chestertown and Riverside, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.
The house was a total loss.
It is owned by the estate of Margaret Loveday, according to tax records.
Check back at poststar.com for updates.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.