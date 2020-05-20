You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fire destroys Horicon home
0 comments
top story

Fire destroys Horicon home

{{featured_button_text}}
Horicon fire

Fire destroyed this house at 512 Valentine Pond Road in Horicon on Tuesday evening.

 Photo courtesy of Stacy Brayton

HORICON — Fire destroyed a home on Tuesday in Horicon.

Several local fire departments responded to a fire at a one-story house at 512 Valentine Pond Road.

The departments involving in fighting the fire included Horicon, Bolton, Chestertown and Riverside, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.

The house was a total loss.

It is owned by the estate of Margaret Loveday, according to tax records.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
0
0
1
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News