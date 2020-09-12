Fire destroys Hebron cabin

HEBRON — Fire destroyed a cabin in Hebron on Saturday.

The blaze broke out at about 11:45 a.m. at a two-story building on Little Burch Hill Road. Hebron Fire Chief Jeremy Harrington said the structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

“We called mutual aid right in because we’re on a sparse, dense road. There wasn’t much we could do. Just put the water to it,” he said.

Two people got out of the cabin safely, according to Harrington. There were no injuries.

Harrington said about 40 to 50 firefighters from six area companies responded to the scene including Hebron, Cossayuna, Argyle, Salem, Granville and Hartford. It took about a half-hour to get under control.

Harrington said it was a little difficult because there was a long, steep driveway to get to the site. They could not fit any trucks up the driveway, so the firefighters were pulling hose lines up the hill.

“It took a few minutes to get water on the fire; but once we got our water set up and our lines set up, everybody did a great job."

Harrington does not know how the fire started. Investigators were at the scene combing through remains.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

