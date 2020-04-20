Fire destroys garage home to motorcycle club, auto body shop

FORT EDWARD — A Burgoyne Avenue garage, home to a motorcycle club and an auto body shop, was destroyed by fire Monday morning.
The fire was called out at about 6:30 a.m. to the building, home to the True Order Motorcycle Club and an auto body shop, Wreckamended Autobody, at 1099 Burgoyne Ave.
The metal building was engulfed in flames upon arrival by firefighters.
Structure fire on Burgoyne Avenue, Hudson Falls @poststar pic.twitter.com/LlOXQuBuTj— Gretta Hochsprung (@GrettaHoch) April 20, 2020
Fort Edward Fire Chief Darcy Miller said the metal trapped the heat inside.
“It’s a metal building so it holds all the heat in and it holds all the fire in and everything else,” Miller said, “so it makes it hard to get into it.”
Access to the fire was limited. A single dirt road was the only entrance to the building. Hoses had to be run from hydrants up on Burgoyne Avenue, Miller said.
The entire roof was gone and firefighters were attacking from the exterior as the structure was unstable.
The fire also caused some explosions, but it was “nothing serious,” according to Miller.
FIRE ASSIST (Birds Eye View w/ Thermal): This morning our joint @WashCoSheriff & @WashCoNYDPS911 sUAS Response Unit provided support and assistance to the Fort Edward FD and mutual aid companies at a fully involved structure fire. #dronesforgood #fireassist #publicsafetyuas pic.twitter.com/klWGDGgg8J— Washington Co Public Safety (NY) (@WashCoNYDPS911) April 20, 2020
Ron Hedrick, the first sergeant of the True Order Motorcycle Club, watched firefighters battle the blaze Monday morning. The club had rented the space in the building for seven years.
“We do a lot for the community,” Hedrick said, “fundraisers, benefits.”
The motorcycle club rented one bay of the large metal building, between two vacant bays. At the other end was Wreckamended Autobody.
“It puts a damper on things,” Hedrick said, adding later, “We’ll definitely have to find a new place.”
A GoFundMe page, https://bit.ly/2KjAzaf, has been set up by a friend of Mike Garland who has operated the auto body shop for about 20 years. By Monday evening, $850 of a $5,000 goal had been raised.
Fire departments from Fort Edward, Kingsbury, Hudson Falls, South Glens Falls, Maple Avenue, Argyle, Greenfield, Middle Falls, along with state fire investigators, reported to the scene.
After nearly three hours, firefighters had the fire under control and investigators were working the scene.
No cause of the fire has been determined and it remains under investigation.
According to Washington County property records, the building is owned by Zeyna Properties LLC. The building is set back behind some residential houses on nearly 3 acres.
A Hudson remained relatively untouched Monday morning by the fire that destroyed a Fort Edward building that housed a motorcycle club and auto body shop @poststar pic.twitter.com/1kyaVsVRFZ— Gretta Hochsprung (@GrettaHoch) April 20, 2020
Digital editor Adam Colver contributed to this report.
