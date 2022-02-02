Fire destroys Corinth home, displacing resident

CORINTH — A house on Fuller Drive was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning after a wood stove mishap.

The Corinth Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a working structure fire at 7 Fuller Drive at approximately 4:57 a.m.

Corinth Fire Chief Andy Kelley said that when he arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed by the fire.

Kelley said the fire was caused by the resident, who was loading his wood stove. The door was left open and some embers fell onto some papers and flames ignited while the man’s back was turned.

After that, the fire took off, according to Kelley.

“The only thing he got out of there was the shirt on his back,” he said.

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid following the fire. Financial assistance was provided for necessities like food, clothing and shelter.

Kelley said the fire had a head start before the call came in because the resident lost his cellphone in the blaze. The fire started roughly 20 minutes before fire personnel arrived on the scene, he said.

A few firefighters on the scene donated some cash from their pockets to the resident for food or anything else he needed, and Kelley said that he does not know if a GoFundMe page has been started for the victim.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Wilton, Greenfield Center, Porter Corners and Luzerne-Hadley.

The Corinth Volunteer Fire Department did not get back to the firehouse until around 10:30 a.m., according to Kelley. Personnel on the scene were working to take the structure down after the fire.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

