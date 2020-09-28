Fire destroys 150-year-old Schuylerville house

SCHUYLERVILLE — A Sunday night fire destroyed a 150-year-old house on Church Street.

The fire broke out at 67 Church St. just after 11 p.m. The Schuyler Hose Company responded, as heavy smoke poured from the structure, according to a post from Schuylerville Fire Chief Brian Myers Jr. on the department’s Facebook page.

Residents had fled the house. Heavy fire engulfed the first floor, and crews began an interior attack but the fire had already spread to the interior walls of the balloon-framed structure.

Crews from the Greenwich, Victory and Saratoga Springs departments and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene to put out the fire, which quickly spread to the second floor walls and attic. The Gansevoort Fire Department provided station coverage.

Two members of the department were transported by Wilton EMS to Saratoga Hospital for an evaluation. They have been released.

The cause of the fire was electrical. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family and has raised over $4,200 toward a $12,000 goal.

