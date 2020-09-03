Fire departments, rescue squads get federal pandemic grants

A few local fire departments have received federal grants from more than $5 million in pandemic funding given to fire departments and emergency squads across New York.

The program awarded the state $4.4 million to provide essential PPE, training and supplies for firefighters responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Additionally, New York received about $640,000 from FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program, designed to strengthen the nation’s emergency response and preparedness for fire-related hazards by maintaining 24-hour fire department staffing.

Local awards include the following:

North Granville Hose Co. — $82,000 through one program and $70,714 through the other;

Granville Rescue Squad Inc. — $45,933;

Hebron Volunteer Fire Co. — $100,000.

From the peak of the pandemic to normal times, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” said Sen. Charles Schumer.

“New York’s first responders have worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe throughout the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

