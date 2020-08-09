Fire departments battle fully-involved house fire in Lake Luzerne

LAKE LUZERNE — Multiple fire departments are fighting a fire Sunday evening at a residence belonging to TV celebrity chef Rachael Ray.

The residence located at 22 Chuckwagon Drive in a residential area in Lake Luzerne is owned by Rachael Ray, according to Warren County property records.

Firefighters and emergency personnel were called to the scene at 7:27 p.m. for a working fire. Fire departments from across the region have been called to the scene to assist with tankers to provide water to the scene and manpower.

Photos submitted to The Post-Star from the scene show the residence completely engulfed in flames.

As of 11 p.m., firefighters remained on scene and the cause of the fire is unknown.