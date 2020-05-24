Fire damages Lake Luzerne home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE LUZERNE — No one was injured in a fire that heavily damaged a house Saturday afternoon in Lake Luzerne.

Fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at a house at 28 Locarno St.

Firefighters from Luzerne-Hadley, Lake George, Corinth and Bay Ridge departments responded to the scene.

The West Glens Falls Fire Department provided station coverage.

The property is owned by James and Ann Brendel, of Goshen, according to tax records.

There was no word on a cause.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

