Fire damages Lake George pizza shop

LAKE GEORGE — A fire early Tuesday morning heavily damaged a Lake George pizza parlor.

The Lake George Fire Department received a call just before 4 a.m. reporting smoke at Number 1 Pizza at 509 Canada St., according to Chief Scott Smith.

“A passerby that was on their way to work called it in. Apparently, the fire had been burning for quite some time before it was noticed,” he said.

Smith said firefighters attacked the blaze with a couple of hand lines. A tower truck ventilated the roof.

About 25 to 30 firefighters brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes to an hour, according to Smith.

In addition to Lake George Fire and EMS, there were firefighters from the Warrensburg, Bolton, North Queensbury, Bay Ridge and Queensbury Central fire departments. The Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department provided station coverage.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and National Grid also assisted at the scene.

Firefighters believe the cause was electrical in nature, according to Smith, and started in an icebox or small cooler in the kitchen.

There is extensive damage. Smith said the drop ceiling has fallen in and there is a hole in the roof.