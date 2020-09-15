 Skip to main content
Fire damages Lake George pizza place
Fire struck Number 1 Pizza on Canada Street in Lake George on Tuesday morning.

 Michael Goot

LAKE GEORGE — Fire damaged a pizza restaurant in the village on Tuesday morning.

Fire struck Number 1 Pizza at 509 Canada St.

Broken glass and ripped-out pieces of insulation could be observed at the scene. The owner did not want to talk to a Post-Star reporter.

The business was established in 1971. The property is owned by Saverio Ruffolo, according to tax records.

Lake George fire officials did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.

