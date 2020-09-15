Fire damages Lake George pizza place

LAKE GEORGE — Fire damaged a pizza restaurant in the village on Tuesday morning.
Fire struck Number 1 Pizza at 509 Canada St.
Broken glass and ripped-out pieces of insulation could be observed at the scene. The owner did not want to talk to a Post-Star reporter.
The business was established in 1971. The property is owned by Saverio Ruffolo, according to tax records.
Lake George fire officials did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.