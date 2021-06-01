Fire damages Granville house

GRANVILLE — Fire damaged a house in Granville on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a two-story home at 84 Mettowee St. just after 1:30 p.m.
The fire started under a porch and spread to the house, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. No one was hurt. The four-bedroom house was not a total loss.
The Granville Fire Department, Granville Police Department and the Washington County Bureau of Fire responded to the scene.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
