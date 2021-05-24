Fire damages eye doctor's home on North Road in Queensbury; family safe

QUEENSBURY — Firefighters from area departments responded to a fire at a house on North Road on Monday.

Dispatchers received a report at about 4:30 p.m. of a structure fire at a nearly 6,000-square-foot home at 36 North Road.

The Bay Ridge and West Glens Falls fire departments were on the scene. Firefighters were mounting an aerial attack to spray water on the roof of the building.

Owner David Westfall, a local eye doctor, said he believes the fire started in the attic. His wife and mother-in-law were home at the time and got out safely with the dog, he said. There were no injuries.

The family’s three children were at school.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cause is under investigation.

“It’s too early to tell,” Westfall said.

The Warren County Fire Coordinator’s Office was on the scene.

Other departments on the scene were North Queensbury, Queensbury Central, South Queensbury and South Glens Falls.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.