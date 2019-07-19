SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The entire fire-ravaged Common Roots building is being demolished.
The apartment building next door is also being knocked down.
By the middle of next week, it should be an empty lot with only the silo remaining.
Then the rebuilding will begin.
Losing the entire building was a hard decision for co-owners Bert and Christian Weber to make.
“There’s a lot of damage in the roof,” Christian Weber said. “Now we, unfortunately, have a clean slate.”
He and his father hand-built much of the interior in 2014. Weber had envisioned showing his grandchildren the work they did.
“It had a lot of character and memories and nostalgia. It wasn’t the way we wanted to do it,” Weber said.
But, he added, he’s accepted the loss now. It makes sense to rebuild from scratch, given the amount of damage from the March 25 fire. Now they can expand as they had planned, but in a more unified fashion. Originally, they were going to add wings onto the existing building. But that was before the fire.
Now they will demolish everything, including the adjacent apartment building that they had previously intended to demolish next year, and use the entire lot to build new.
At the apartment building, the Webers paid for each tenant’s moving expenses and offered cash to help them make the deposit needed for a new apartment. There were three units — two single people and one family — and they all found other locations easily, Weber said.
The new building will have enough room to be much larger — 14,000 square feet, up from 5,000 square feet. It will also have more parking, in response to the only complaint ever registered about the wildly successful business.
The building will be placed farther from the road to make room for parking.
There will be two more silos. One will hold base malt, like the one that is remaining on site. The other will hold carbon dioxide, which is used in the beer-making process.
There may also be a reference to the fire on one of them because they may add the “Rising from the ashes” logo that they have used on social media.
There will be a larger outdoor “beer garden” space as well. Patrons gathered outside the building to drink in Adirondack chairs, but space was limited.
“We moved it to the south side, facing west,” Weber said. “Get that beautiful sunset over West Mountain. And it is a lot bigger.”
Inside the building, there will be a full restaurant, which is a change that had not been planned before the fire. Weber had intended to add a small kitchen and had just gotten approval for it when the fire struck.
“It was kind of scary to move from a taproom with a food option to a full restaurant,” he said. “But we’re getting excited.”
There will be a private event space as well, with room for 50 to 60 people.
“We have so many inquiries,” Weber said. “People ask for rehearsal dinners. Birthdays. It was so difficult — we were so limited in size.”
The bulk of the building will still be set aside for brewing, as it was before. The equipment will be arriving in November. Weber thinks it will take about a month to set up, with test-firing the brewing system to begin in late December.
The building will not open to the public until the restaurant is complete. That’s tentatively scheduled for March.
As soon as the building reopens, the temporary spot at 30 Saratoga Ave. will close.
Weber is eager to get the brewing up and running again. At the temporary space, he can brew about 30 barrels a month — down from 500 a month at the original location, he said.
The temporary spot is “not necessarily paying the bills,” he said. “We’re living on insurance money.”
Larger brewers are also brewing some of the company’s beers so that they can keep their foot in the door with the chain stores that had started to stock them.
“They’re still our beers and our recipes,” Weber said. “Just to keep a few brands out there, so we’re still in the market.”
There’s also good news about the fundraising that the community did immediately after the fire. The Webers used the money to pay all of their employees and keep them on the company health insurance plan, even though they don’t actually need that many workers during the rebuilding. Workers needed the money — some are sole breadwinners and some families had no other options for health insurance.
“We have kept every single person whole, very largely thanks to the community support we got,” Weber said. “We will be forever humbled.”
