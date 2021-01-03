Fire crews respond to fire at Moreau residence twice in same day

MOREAU — Fire heavily damaged a Moreau residence on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at a manufactured home at 20 Fawn Road at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police radio transmissions. A second call at the same address came in at about 10:15 p.m. that evening.

The mobile home appeared to be heavily damaged after the second call, according to a Post-Star reporter on the scene.

There was no immediate word on a cause or if any injuries were sustained. South Glens Falls fire official could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

Multiple agencies were seen at the scene, including South Glens Falls, Wilton, Fort Edward and Gansevoort. The South Glens Falls Fire Company Auxiliary was seen carrying water coolers to the front line.

National Grid was also on the scene.

The house is owned by Roy Pecue, according to property records.

