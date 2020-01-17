Fire breaks out in school garbage can

QUEENSBURY — Firefighters were called to Queensbury Middle School on Friday afternoon after a fire broke out in a classroom garbage can.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The small fire was reported at 3:27 p.m., after classes had ended for the day. Queensbury Central firefighters responded and determined that material from a science class experiment had been put in a can and resulted in a small fire that smoldered, Queensbury School Superintendent Doug Huntley said.

It had apparently smoldered for a period of time before the smoke was spotted, Huntley said. No damage was reported, and the fire will not affect events in the building Friday or over the weekend.

Huntley said it was unclear late Friday what was disposed of in the can.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.