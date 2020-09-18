 Skip to main content
Fire breaks out at Moreau Lake campgrounds
Fire breaks out at Moreau Lake campgrounds

Moreau Lake State Park fire

A plume of smoke can be seen coming from the campgrounds of Moreau Lake State Park on Thursday. Fire broke out in a park maintenance vehicle.

 Photo courtesy of Tom Bennett

MOREAU — A vehicle fire broke out at Moreau Lake State Park campgrounds on Thursday.

The fire occurred in a off-road maintenance vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. Park staff used fire extinguishers to put out the fire, according to Dan Keefe, spokesman for the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Local firefighters were called into assist.

Keefe said the cause appears to be hot ash placed in the dump bed.

No one was injured.

