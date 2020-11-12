Fire at North Country Janitorial caused by spontaneous combustion

GLENS FALLS — North Country Janitorial Inc. on Thursday began cleaning up and assessing the damage from a Wednesday night fire caused by spontaneous combustion.

The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. at a metal storage building at 188 Dix Ave. Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel said security camera video showed the fire originated in clean linen that was stored in a container.

Sometimes, certain products like vegetable-based oil and cleaning solutions can generate heat when stored in a contained space, Shrammel said. The heat can build to the point it results in spontaneous combustion and causes a fire.

“It’s something we’ve seen in other places, so it’s not uncommon,” he said.

About 50 firefighters from the Glens Falls, South Queensbury and Queensbury Central departments responded, with West Glens Falls providing station coverage, according to Schrammel. They had the blaze under control in about an hour and spent another two hours on the scene, cleaning up. The office and linen area were damaged extensively and the rest of the building had heat and smoke damage.

North Country Janitorial staff were on scene on Thursday, assessing the damage and trying to move forward.