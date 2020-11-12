Fire at North Country Janitorial caused by spontaneous combustion

GLENS FALLS — North Country Janitorial Inc. on Thursday began cleaning up and assessing the damage from a Wednesday night fire caused by spontaneous combustion.
The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. at a metal storage building at 188 Dix Ave. Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel said security camera video showed the fire originated in clean linen that was stored in a container.
Sometimes, certain products like vegetable-based oil and cleaning solutions can generate heat when stored in a contained space, Shrammel said. The heat can build to the point it results in spontaneous combustion and causes a fire.
“It’s something we’ve seen in other places, so it’s not uncommon,” he said.
About 50 firefighters from the Glens Falls, South Queensbury and Queensbury Central departments responded, with West Glens Falls providing station coverage, according to Schrammel. They had the blaze under control in about an hour and spent another two hours on the scene, cleaning up. The office and linen area were damaged extensively and the rest of the building had heat and smoke damage.
North Country Janitorial staff were on scene on Thursday, assessing the damage and trying to move forward.
“Right now our focus is on our customers and continuing uninterrupted service to them,” said Chief Operating Officer Chris Barden.
Barden said other businesses are stepping up to help North Country Janitorial Inc. with its clients.
The company is trying to determine what is salvageable, Barden said. The building houses all of the business’ laundry production as well as storage.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire, which Barden said, was detected early.
“A tenant behind the building actually alerted us, as well as our alarm system,” he said.
Barden said company executives were considering installation of a sprinkler system back in the spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold.
Barden said they are working on a game plan for rebuilding the business, which has 230 employees.
“We’re blessed to have a great team here. In tough times like this, it’s helpful to have good people to figure this out and get us back going again,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
