Fire at mobile home park quickly knocked down

QUEENSBURY — Firefighters quickly knocked down an early morning fire at the Forest Park mobile home community in Queensbury.

Fire broke out about around 6:30 a.m. at 57 Gregwood Circle. Smoke was coming from the rear of the structure, according to West Glens Falls Fire Chief Jeff Dailey.

Firefighters from West Glens Falls, Bay Ridge, South Queensbury and Queensbury Central fire departments had the fire extinguished in about 5 to 7 minutes, Dailey said.

Nobody was hurt and no one was displaced from the residence, according to Dailey.

The cause is under investigation, but Dailey said it is accidental in nature and believed to be an electrical problem with an appliance.

