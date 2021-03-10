Fire at Charlie B's Main Street Cafe started in kitchen's ceiling

HUDSON FALLS — The fire that broke out in a Main Street restaurant on Tuesday is believed to have started in the insulation of the kitchen’s ceiling director above the stove hood.

Emergency crews from across the region responded to a fire at Charlie B’s Main Street Cafe at 67 Main St. around 4:30 p.m. after a passerby saw smoke billowing from the building, according to Glenn Bristol, the Washington County fire coordinator.

Bristol said the fire was likely caused by pyrolysis, or a chemical decomposition of material caused by heat over time.

+3 Crews respond to fire at Charlie B's Main Street Cafe A portion of Main Street was closed on Tuesday as multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Charlie B’s Main Street Cafe.

The constant heating and cooling of the stove’s hood likely caused an insulation material in the ceiling to break down and catch fire, he said.

“It’s the repeated heating and cooling of the material, which lowers the ignition temperature of it,” Bristol said. “It’s just one of those things that after the heating and cooling, heating and cooling, something got warm enough up there to catch it on fire.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bristol said the cause of the fire is rare and is more commonly associated with wood-burning stoves.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out and there were no reported injuries at the scene, Bristol said.