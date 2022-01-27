Fire and Ice returning to Crandall Pond

GLENS FALLS — After a one-year absence due to the pandemic, the Fire and Ice celebration will resume at the Crandall Park ice skating pond starting in February. The event will be hosted by area DJ Peter Wilhelm.

Amy Collins, tourism and recreation director for Glens Falls, announced the event's return on Thursday. The celebration will take place every Friday during February from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This free event, which was started by 3rd Ward Common Council member Diana Palmer, will feature six bonfires tended by volunteers around the pond, music from Wilhelm and hot chocolate. Those who attend are asked to bring their own mugs for hot chocolate, their own skates and chairs.

Palmer donated 22 gallons of hot chocolate for the event in 2020 that was attended by more than 200 people.

"We had an overwhelmingly positive response to our first annual Fire and Ice, and we're so happy to be able to bring the event back and expand it throughout February," she said.

There is limited parking available in Crandall Park, where volunteers will be directing vehicles. There will also be parking available on Glen Street.

Organizers ask that small children be accompanied by an adult, and that skaters practice reasonable COVID-19 social distancing and masking.

