Fire and Ice event to return to Crandall Pond in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The third year of Fire and Ice at Crandall Pond starts Friday, Feb. 3, and will be scheduled, weather and ice safety permitting, every Friday in February, city officials announced in a news release.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Fridays next month.

Crandall Pond will be lighted with six bonfires to allow for nighttime ice skating.

Music will be provided by DJ Peter Wilhelm.

Hot chocolate will be free, but participants are asked to bring their own skates, hot chocolate mug and a chair. The warming hut will also be available.

Admission is free.

Parking is limited to the lots at Crandall Pond and parking spaces along Glen Street. All children need to be accompanied by their parents.

The city is required by the Glens Falls Fire Department to have one adult supervise each fire (burn barrel). Interested volunteers are asked to sign up via SignUpGenius at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4AA5A92BAAF49-fire.