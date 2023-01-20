 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fire and Ice event to return to Crandall Pond in Glens Falls

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — The third year of Fire and Ice at Crandall Pond starts Friday, Feb. 3, and will be scheduled, weather and ice safety permitting, every Friday in February, city officials announced in a news release.

Fire and Ice

A group keeps warm during Fire and Ice event in Crandall Park in 2022.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Fridays next month.

Crandall Pond will be lighted with six bonfires to allow for nighttime ice skating.

Music will be provided by DJ Peter Wilhelm.

Hot chocolate will be free, but participants are asked to bring their own skates, hot chocolate mug and a chair. The warming hut will also be available.

Admission is free.

Parking is limited to the lots at Crandall Pond and parking spaces along Glen Street. All children need to be accompanied by their parents.

People are also reading…

The city is required by the Glens Falls Fire Department to have one adult supervise each fire (burn barrel). Interested volunteers are asked to sign up via SignUpGenius at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4AA5A92BAAF49-fire.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian crews make progress restoring power grid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News