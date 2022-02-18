Fire and Ice event canceled for third week

GLENS FALLS — For the third week in a row, Mother Nature forced the cancellation of the Friday night Fire and Ice winter celebration.

The city announced on Friday morning that the event was called off because of "unseasonably warm weather," along with heavy rain from Thursday. There was excessive standing water on the ice at Crandall Park resulting in unsafe conditions, according to a news release.

Depending on the continuation of colder temperatures, the celebration will go ahead on Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will include bonfires tended by volunteers and music provided by DJ Peter Wilhelm, who is also hosting the event.

The Fire and Ice celebration was originally scheduled to run every Friday throughout February. The first week was canceled due to a snowstorm, which forced cancellations of events throughout the area. The second week was canceled due to the impact rainfall and warmer temperatures had on the ice.

Lawrence Dudley, communications director for the city, said the event is going ahead is dependent on the weather. He said the city is looking at things on a "week by week, or even day by day" basis at this point.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures could once again reach the 50s next week, with a high of 52 degrees projected for Wednesday.

