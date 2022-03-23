Finders Keepers Consignments opens new location in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — After 19 years of operating her well-known consignment shop in Glens Falls, owner Kyleen Wade has opened Finders Keepers' second location in Queensbury.

The Glens Falls secondhand clothing shop started on Ridge Street, moved to Broad Street and is now located at 206 Glen St.

The shop has done so well that Wade opened another location, first in Lake George and now in Queensbury.

"I was missing my local customers," Wade said.

Wade said that when her second shop was in Lake George, she found that it was too far away from her regular clientele, and the majority of her customers in Lake George were all tourists.

A Lake George establishment relies heavily on the seasonal tourist demographic, and it is tough to stay open during the winter season, she said.

"We took a major hit during the pandemic," Wade said.

Judging from Wade's disposition, however, the move wasn't so much a desperate scramble to survive as it was a savvy and comfortable business move.

"After 19 years of doing this, I know what works."

She wanted to be closer to her home base in Glens Falls and the community that she depends on.

"I like having the Queensbury place so I can go back and forth between the two locations," she added.

Wade and her crew had a soft opening for the Queensbury shop last week.

The shop is a menagerie of secondhand vintage clothing, purses, shoes, hats and a slew of other items. The majority of her items are on consignment, and some are from liquidized businesses and buyouts.

Consignees receive 50% of the sale. It seems that the give-and-take from consignment deals is the secret formula behind Finders Keepers' success.

"I rely heavily on a loyal pool of customers. They know that coming to my store that they'll find unique and good quality items," Wade said.

One year in the recent past, Wade paid out $80,000 to her consignees from profit.

This give-and-take approach benefits both Wade and her clientele.

"I have regular customers who always come to me first and ask if I want a deal on a particular item," Wade said. "This year will probably be better, it's been a great year so far, and the Queensbury location is proving to be incredible."

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.