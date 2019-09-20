GREENWICH — In an unexpected letter to parents, the executive of Christ the King Daycare said the center is closing next week, because it was no longer financially viable.
With just 10 days' notice to parents and staff, director Reuben Todd said the last day the center would be open is Friday, Sept. 27.
"After much thought, prayer and hard work to come up with a different resolution, we have sadly come to the realization that Christ the King Daycare Center is not financially sustainable," said Todd in the Sept. 16 letter. "For the last several years, Christ the King Day Care Center has been operating at a significant financial loss despite our best efforts to be good stewards and financially responsible."
Several calls to the day care center did not reach Todd, and he did not return the calls.
Jill Tefft, who takes her son to the day care center part-time, said she was blindsided by the announcement that she first found out about from her neighbor.
"Yesterday, we found out from our neighbor that they handed out letters saying they were closing next Friday, citing 'financial reasons.' Staff also found out yesterday," Tefft said on Thursday. "I estimate this leaves about 20 families scrambling for child care in a rural area. I don't know how many staff they had employed."
As of Thursday morning, Tefft had not been officially notified and it was only after she emailed the center that she received her formal letter.
"It was shocking. I was taken quite aback," she said.
Todd explained in the letter that the center had recently raised rates to try to offset its deficit.
"Unfortunately, as feared, the increase was more than some of our families could afford," Todd wrote, explaining that some parents had to seek alternative care because of the price increase and the center was unable to recruit new families.
"Given certain mandates (beyond our control) from the General Convention of the National Episcopal Church which impact the salary and benefits of our day care employees, we are unable to compete with the local child care market," Todd wrote.
While Tefft said a family member is helping her with day care, it is a hardship for many people to find care on such short notice.
"I view churches as community organizations and closing the day care on such short notice notice is a totally irresponsible thing to do to your community," she said.
Calls to the Episcopal Diocese in Albany were not immediately returned on Friday.
