LAKE LUZERNE – The Rockwell Falls Library Board voted to hire a financial firm to perform an audit of its 2023 budget.

“Personally, I think that we should have a firm that does this for us every year,” Board President Janet Silburn said during Tuesday’s board meeting.

The bid was awarded to Bryans and Gramuglia CPAs, LLC out of Albany, for $13,500. According to the firm’s bid, the audit is slated to take approximately 135 hours to complete.

“I would like to go forward with the June 2022 - June 2023, and have them look clearly at the books for that period of time … because, I think there’s a lot of financial questions that we don’t know the answers to," said board Secretary Kathleen Mitchell.

It was discussed by the board that as the firm works through the audit process for fiscal year 2023, it would determine if a look back at previous years would also be necessary.

“If all they can do is the previous year, I think we’re that much ahead,” Silburn said. “And then we go ahead and get somebody else, or get a new contract with (Bryans and Gramuglia) to do further back.”