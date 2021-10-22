Finances key in Thurman supervisor race

THURMAN — The race for Thurman town supervisor is a rematch between Deb Runyon and incumbent Susan Shepler.

Runyon beat Shepler in June's primary to earn the Republican nomination. Runyon also has the Positive Change line.

Shepler is running under the Your Choice ballot line.

Management of town finances is a key issue in this race.

Runyon was the town’s secretary/bookkeeper for three years and also has worked for the town of Chester as a bookkeeper. She has lived in town for 11 years.

Runyon said in an email on Friday that she wants the town moving past some of the negativity over the past few years.

“I want more community involvement with town affairs. I want people to know their opinion matters. I have the education and the financial background to get things back on track,” she said.

“But mostly, I want interaction with a well-informed public so that Thurman moves forward in a way that will address the needs and desires of the residents,” she added.

Runyon said previously that she wanted to be more transparent with the town finances and make them available to the public and not just to board members. She said she would include board members in every decision — something she says is not happening now.

The town is currently in the midst of discussions on their budget. The tentative budget had a 61% tax increase, which the board is currently working to pare down.

In addition to finances, Runyon said previously that she also would like the town to continue to upgrade equipment.

Susan Shepler

Shepler did not return a message seeking comment, but said in a previous interview that she is seeking reelection to a second term because she believes she is doing an excellent job running the town.

Thurman has been able to make some purchases for the highway department, including one new truck.

She would like to see other capital projects undertaken, including replacement of the highway garage, which was built in the 1940s, and maintenance and painting of the Town Hall.

She also criticized Runyon for not submitting required audit reports to the state from when she was bookkeeper.

One of the issues that has come up during the year is the issue of Shepler giving former bookkeeper Gail Seaman health insurance without board authorization.

The board voted to rescind that insurance and is asking Seaman to reimburse the town.

Town Board race

There are also two four-year seats available on the Town Board.

Incumbent Doug Needham and Mary Eddy have the Republican line and Eddy also has the Town Pride line. Charles Bills is running under the Working Man banner.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

