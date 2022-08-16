Final Biochar Solutions meeting is set

MOREAU — The final meeting on the carbon fertilizer plant proposed by Saratoga Biochar Solutions is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

The Moreau Planning Board will vote on whether to approve the plant for the Moreau Industrial Park after over a year of meetings. The proposal has faced backlash from the community and residents strongly opposed to the facility over concerns involving air and noise pollution.

The company has repeatedly assured the public that its process has been approved in New York and that it will continue to comply with state Department of Environmental Conservation regulations and testing while operating in the town.

Moreau residents and concerned environmentalists created a Facebook group called "Not Moreau" to gain support for disapproval of the plans.

Another citizen-formed group, "Yes Moreau," has been encouraging town residents to visit the Saratoga Biochar website and "learn the facts."

The group opposing the plant plans to line Reservoir Road leading to Moreau Town Hall before the meeting in protest of the impending vote.

At the last meeting in July, board members were prepared to vote on a resolution approving the plant, however board member Ann Perdue read a multi-page statement aloud that convinced fellow board members to ask Biochar for an additional 45 days to draft a resolution.

Perdue urged her peers to reconsider an independent study to find out more about this process most are unfamiliar with that involves using biosolid waste.

The proposed plant would have trucks transporting sewage waste to the plant multiple times a day, taking in 15% of New York state's waste.

In addition to noise and air pollution, residents have raised fears of PFAS contamination, a harmful chemical that has been linked to health issues and cancer, which has happened in areas, such as Maine, with "sewage sludge" facilities.

Despite strong community pushback, the company's CEO continues to maintain the facility will not negatively impact the surrounding area.

In December, the Planning Board voted to seek the opinion of an expert in an independent study, but that decision was rescinded without informing the public why.