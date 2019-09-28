'Virgin Blacktop' screening times and awards

A feature length 83-minute documentary, “VIRGIN BLACKTOP: A New York Skate Odyssey,” directed by Saratoga filmmaker Charlie Samuels and starring the Wizards skateboard team, screens as part of the Adirondack Film Festival in Glens Falls. The is its upstate New York premiere.

WHEN: Sat. Oct. 19, at 3 p.m. (Q&A to follow)

WHERE: The Charles R. Wood Theater on Glen Street in Glens Falls

International film festival awards