Film recounts Irish women who form all-female political party
0 comments

Film recounts Irish women who form all-female political party

  • 0
Local News tile

GLENS FALLS — The last film in the fall 2019 “In the Public Interest” film series, “Women, War and Peace: Wave Goodbye to Dinosaurs” will be shown on Monday.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Crandall Public Library Community Room.

The film is about the Irish Women’s Coalition, which is a group of Catholic and Protestant women who came together to form an all-female political party that helped bring about the historic Good Friday Agreement peace accord, according to a news release.

The film is sponsored by TriCounty NY Transition.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News