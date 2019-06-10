SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Lyme Action Network will present a new film, “Lyme Disease: New Research, New Challenges” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the H. Dutcher Community Room, Saratoga Springs Public Library.
Experts address the serious consequences of Lyme and tick-borne diseases in the film, produced by the Stand 4 Lyme Foundation.
SUNY Adirondack microbiologist Professor Holly Ahern; Dr. Ronald Stram of the Stram Center; and LAN President Christina Fisk will also offer insights into research currently underway; an update on clinical recommendations; and an assessment of the political landscape.
A Q&A will follow the film, which is free and open to the public.
