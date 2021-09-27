Film fest will offer live and virtual events

GLENS FALLS — For the sixth year, Adirondack Theatre Festival will produce the Adirondack Film Festival, this time in a hybrid model that allows both in-person and virtual attendance.

Audiences may choose a traditional in-person pass to attend screenings at the Charles R. Wood Theatre and the Park Theater Oct. 14-17 or a virtual pass to screen film festival content on-demand at home; or an all-access pass to enjoy both options throughout the festival.

Passes range from $55 for an individual virtual pass to $140 for a household all-access pass and are available for purchase at adkfilmfestival.org.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all in-person events. Much of the content will be identical for both the virtual and in-person experience, but a few offerings will vary. The full lineup will be available on the AFF website in the coming days.

“We are pleased to provide Adirondack Film Festival audiences with options to enjoy this great event in whichever way they feel most comfortable,” said ATF Managing Director Tracey Sullivan.

This year’s festival will include more than 70 films, including narrative features, documentaries, shorts, music videos and more.