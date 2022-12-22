Filing: Cement company to begin layoffs in April

Lehigh Hanson Cement Co., which is closing its local plant next year, will begin layoffs in April, to be completed by the end of 2023.

The company has notified the state Department of Labor that it will lay off all 85 employees as it closes the plant on Warren Street in Glens Falls and Queensbury, with most of the employees laid off between April 3 and April 17.

“With the phased-in manner of the shutdown, some employees will remain at the plant beyond the identified period,” the company wrote in the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice, filed Dec. 13. “However, all separations are expected to be accomplished by the end of 2023.”

The company wrote that the closing is “due to the competitive landscape within the global cement industry.”

About one-third of the employees live in Warren County, another third in Washington County, and another third in Saratoga County, Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz has said.

In mid-November, the company announced its plans to close the plant, which has long been a major employer locally.

The Glens Falls Portland Cement Co., originally affiliated with Jointa Lime Co., constructed the plant in 1893 and began operating it in 1894.

The original owners made famous its “Iron Clad” brand name.

Representatives of EDC Warren County, the city of Glens Falls and the Warren-Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency met with company officials earlier this month.

Glens Falls Economic Development Director Jeff Flagg said company officials said at the meeting that they were not ready to discuss potential future reuses of the plant, located on the Hudson River.

Flagg said company officials are focused, at this point, on making sure all of their employees are able to find new employment.