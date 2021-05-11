Fight against hemlock woolly adelgid resumes on east side of Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The fight against hemlock woolly adelgid has resumed in the Lake George basin, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Tuesday.

The department is partnering with the New York State Hemlock Initiative and Cornell University to release a new biological control and treat 29 acres of infested hemlock stands near Shelving Rock and additional trees near Paradise Bay.

“Preventing the spread of these hemlock-killing pests is essential for protecting the vital ecosystem services that hemlock forests provide for the Lake George watershed and the greater Adirondack Park,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement.

Seggos added that hemlock trees are the fourth most common species of tree found in New York forests, and play a critical role in preventing erosion and filtering water runoff.

Hemlock woolly adelgid is indigenous to Japan and can kill a hemlock tree within four to 10 years by attaching itself to the tree’s branches, cutting off water supply and killing any emerging buds.

