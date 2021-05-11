Fight against hemlock woolly adelgid resumes on east side of Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The fight against hemlock woolly adelgid has resumed in the Lake George basin, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Tuesday.
The department is partnering with the New York State Hemlock Initiative and Cornell University to release a new biological control and treat 29 acres of infested hemlock stands near Shelving Rock and additional trees near Paradise Bay.
“Preventing the spread of these hemlock-killing pests is essential for protecting the vital ecosystem services that hemlock forests provide for the Lake George watershed and the greater Adirondack Park,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement.
Seggos added that hemlock trees are the fourth most common species of tree found in New York forests, and play a critical role in preventing erosion and filtering water runoff.
Hemlock woolly adelgid is indigenous to Japan and can kill a hemlock tree within four to 10 years by attaching itself to the tree’s branches, cutting off water supply and killing any emerging buds.
The invasive species was discovered at the Glen Island Campground last August, prompting a quick response from the DEC, which deployed resources to help identify the extent of the infestation and develop a treatment program to save the infected trees.
Infested trees are treated with a pair of chemicals, imidacloprid and dinotefuran, which are applied directly to a tree's bark by spraying it. The chemicals are also injected into the trees in ecological sensitive areas and during inclement weather.
Last year, the DEC partnered with the New York State Hemlock Initiative to begin releasing laricobius beetles, a biological control that feeds on hemlock woolly adelgid.
Those efforts will continue this year with the release leucopis silver flies, an insect found in the Pacific Northwest that feeds on the eggs of hemlock woolly adelgid.
The DEC is hoping to establish a stable population of the insects — which will die off when there are no adelgids left to feed on — in order to establish a long-term defense against hemlock woolly adelgid.
The Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program and Lake George Land Conservancy have also been aiding in the fight against hemlock woolly adelgid.
