Fifth Warren County resident dies from COVID-19

QUEENSBURY — A fifth Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, as the number of cases continues to grow.

This individual was a resident of a nursing home in the southern part of the county. Warren County will not be releasing additional information about this individual. Of the patients who have died, two were at a hospital, two at nursing homes and another at an adult care facility, according to a news release.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of all five of our residents who have succumbed to this virus,” the county said in the news release.

A total of 97 Warren County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which is an increase of 13 from the day before. Six residents are hospitalized. One is in critical condition and five had moderate illness. Four people have recovered.

A total of 140 people have been tested at the joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services COVID-19 site at the Warren County municipal center. Five positive tests for Warren County residents and 11 for residents of other counties have been documented as of Friday. About 18% of people tested were confirmed positive.