Fifth Warren County resident dies from COVID-19

QUEENSBURY — A fifth Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, as the number of cases continues to grow.
This individual was a resident of a nursing home in the southern part of the county. Warren County will not be releasing additional information about this individual. Of the patients who have died, two were at a hospital, two at nursing homes and another at an adult care facility, according to a news release.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of all five of our residents who have succumbed to this virus,” the county said in the news release.
A total of 97 Warren County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which is an increase of 13 from the day before. Six residents are hospitalized. One is in critical condition and five had moderate illness. Four people have recovered.
A total of 140 people have been tested at the joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services COVID-19 site at the Warren County municipal center. Five positive tests for Warren County residents and 11 for residents of other counties have been documented as of Friday. About 18% of people tested were confirmed positive.
Warren and Washington County have received an additional COVID-19 tests form the state. Washington County donated their kits toward the effort.
"We thank them for their generosity and participation in this important initiative," Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said.
The testing site is in operation Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties. People need to contact a doctor or urgent care center to get a referral.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.