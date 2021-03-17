Fewer apartments planned for Glen and Bay building; Developer rescinds green space offer

GLENS FALLS — Developer Chris Patten is moving forward with plans to build a four-story apartment complex in the heart of downtown but has rescinded an offer to donate nearly half the parcel of undeveloped green space to the city, because he has to make room for a parking lot after he was informed his off-site parking plans for the site were inadequate.
Patten offered to donate 44% of the undeveloped property at the corner of Glen and Bay streets, where he hopes to eventually break ground, to the city, but said the offer is now off the table after Planning Board Chairman Daniel Bruno informed him he would be required to obtain a permanent easement to accommodate off-site parking plans for the future apartment complex.
Earlier this month, Patten presented plans to construct a four-story mixed-use building with 43 apartment units and a single unit of commercial space, which included plans to park 80 vehicles at the nearby parking garage owned by 333 Glen Street Associates, the company that owns the Monument Square office building and the property Patten is hoping to develop.
“That easement is 100% unattainable due to the fact that there are multiple businesses and lenders involved there at 333 Glen,” Patten said. “Essentially what the Planning Board is doing, or what Dan Bruno (board chairman) is doing, is giving me a heads up that that wasn’t going to be allowed to happen.”
Patten said he believes the requirement is unprecedented, but noted he has changed his plans in order to address the parking concern and plans to forge ahead trying to obtain Planning Board approval.
Bruno did not return multiple messages seeking comment.
Patten is now seeking to build a 21-unit apartment complex, now called Parkview Square on renderings, with enough parking to accommodate 32 vehicles at the site, which sits directly across the street from City Park and is next to the historic Episcopal Church of the Messiah.
He said he believes the plans conform to the city’s current zoning laws and address concerns raised by Planning Board members and city residents, who have been sharply divided on the future development of the property.
Patten had originally planned to construct a five-story, 64-unit apartment complex that modeled the footprint of the old Glens Falls Insurance Co. building that stood at the site until it was razed in the 1970s.
The plans would have required the city to alter its zoning laws and were never formally presented to the Planning Board, though Patten presented the idea to the Common Council in hopes of winning the support needed for the zoning change.
Earlier this month, he submitted concept plans for a mixed-use building in hopes of gaining additional feedback from the Planning Board before spending thousands of dollars to create a complete set of renderings.
The project was tabled due to a lack of details, but Patten said he was able to incorporate information he obtained from the meeting into his new plans.
His latest set of renderings, which Patten said will be his last, cost $30,000.
“What I did last time was obviously a good decision because I was able to get out some information,” he said. “I’m just trying to figure out how they’re going to shut me down in every way possible before I go ahead and spend $30,000 in drawings.
The plans call for additional vegetation between the building's parking lot and the Church of the Messiah, with small patches of green space on the front and side of the building.
The building itself would be constructed using brick and blocks and would feature pillars on the front and side of the building, similar to the old insurance building that once stood at the site.
"It will be very close to what was once the Glens Falls Insurance building, so we duplicated that," Patten said.
Patten said he has grown frustrated with the city’s opposition to his plans, adding there is a growing need for apartments in the downtown area, which his plans would help address.
The city has attempted to buy the property out from under Patten, and Mayor Dan Hall has not ruled out the use of eminent domain to seize the property so it can be preserved as a park.
Patten sought to find a middle ground with the city last month when he offered to donate 44% of the property so it can be preserved as green space in a Feb. 25 email to Hall.
“My intention is to utilize approximately 56% of the land for the building with the remaining 44%, approximately 10,484 square feet, to remain green space,” the email reads. “In addition, I want to extend an offer to donate approximately 10,000 square feet of green space to the city so a pocket park can be developed which complements the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.”
Patten said he never received a return email, and Hall failed to make any mention of the offer in a subsequent phone conversation regarding the future development of the site.
“The mayor did not attempt in any way to work with me regarding my offer of donating the 44% of green space back to the city in order for them to construct a park or whatever they wanted to do with it,” he said.
Hall did not return a phone call from The Post-Star seeking comment on Wednesday.
Patten said he believes the city is “overstepping its boundaries,” but maintains he’s willing to allow whatever green space is left at the property to be used by the city when hosting future events.
Still, Patten said he’s prepared to fight and has not ruled taking legal action against the city should the property be seized.
“I’m going to fight,” he said. “I’ve got $30,000 of drawings and time into this next submission. A lawsuit is not off the table.”
