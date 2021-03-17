Fewer apartments planned for Glen and Bay building; Developer rescinds green space offer

"It will be very close to what was once the Glens Falls Insurance building, so we duplicated that," Patten said.

Patten said he has grown frustrated with the city’s opposition to his plans, adding there is a growing need for apartments in the downtown area, which his plans would help address.

The city has attempted to buy the property out from under Patten, and Mayor Dan Hall has not ruled out the use of eminent domain to seize the property so it can be preserved as a park.

Patten sought to find a middle ground with the city last month when he offered to donate 44% of the property so it can be preserved as green space in a Feb. 25 email to Hall.

“My intention is to utilize approximately 56% of the land for the building with the remaining 44%, approximately 10,484 square feet, to remain green space,” the email reads. “In addition, I want to extend an offer to donate approximately 10,000 square feet of green space to the city so a pocket park can be developed which complements the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.”