Festival of Trees set to return in late November

GLENS FALLS — The North Country Festival of Trees will return to downtown next month.

The annual event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at The Queensbury Hotel.

The holiday event benefits the Prospect Center, an affiliate of the Center for Disability Services.

There will be no admission fee for this year’s festival.

The festival will again offer a “boutique shopping experience,” where people can view and immediately purchase decorated trees, wreaths, stockings, centerpieces, kissing balls and gingerbread houses. Local artisans and vendors will sell their wares.

There are 6-foot, 4.5-foot and 18-inch trees available and 24-inch wreaths with a few 36-inch and 40-inch wreaths to be decorated.

Designers and boutique vendors can schedule pick-up of trees or wreaths by calling Kim Heunemann at 518-742-0102 (mobile) or 518-832-6113 (office) or email her at heunemann@cfdsny.org.

The festival, according to a news release, is in need of boutique artisans and vendors to have their products for sale, with partial proceeds going to Prospect Center. Those interested should contact Donella Fisher at 518-791-0067 or email her at fishwoman1969@gmail.com.

The Prospect Center serves individuals with disabilities and their families throughout Saratoga, Warren, Washington, Hamilton and Essex counties.

