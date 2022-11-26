Festival of Trees returns to The Queensbury Hotel for 31st year

GLENS FALLS — Christmas music filled the first floor of The Queensbury Hotel on Saturday as the annual North Country Festival of the Trees returned this weekend in Glens Falls.

Dancers from the Bolton Dance Academy separated by age groups took turns showing off their holiday dance routines in the ballroom, as families moved in between rooms with decorated artificial trees and wreaths or handcrafted gifts for sale.

The kid’s activity room had quieted down by the early afternoon, but tables were still set up with kids activities, accessible after paying a $5 entry fee. The area also offered an opportunity for photos with Santa if people missed breakfast with the jolly guy in the red suit earlier on in the day.

The ballroom’s perimeter was lined with mini Christmas trees each skillfully decorated with a specific theme or color available for sale, including a stuffed Grinch on a bicycle with a stolen tree in his basket that sold for $1,000 on Saturday.

In an equally festive room off of the ballroom, people were encouraged to browse the handmade ornaments and gifts for sale or purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of the more than 20 baskets on display.

Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery from Queensbury set up a display table of products near the door and offered samples to interested guests.

The 31st annual event benefits Prospect Center, an affiliate of the Center for Disability Services.

According to the event’s website, breakfast with Santa returned this year, after being put on hold by the pandemic.

The festival continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.