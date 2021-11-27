Festival of Trees 'kicks off the holiday season'

GLENS FALLS — The boutique section of the 30th annual North Country Festival of Trees was packed with patrons on Saturday afternoon.

Anne Schneider Costigan, spokesperson for the Center of Disability Services, said that the festival had been non-stop busy since it started on Friday morning.

"Since 11 o’clock Friday morning, the boutique has been absolutely packed with lines of people buying the artisans wares, and the trees also,” she said. “The community support has continued to be overwhelming.”

This year's edition of the Festival of Trees took place once again at The Queensbury Hotel. All of the proceeds will be benefiting the Prospect Center, which is an affiliate of the Center of Disability Services.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event included more activities than this year’s festival, including craft making, breakfast with Santa and a holiday luncheon for the seniors in the community.

“Due to COVID, we had to really retool and reinvent what we did with the festival,” Costigan said.

But the festival was once again able to include its usual boutique shopping experience. There were more than 130 trees, kissing balls and wreaths decorated by the community and pieces such as ornaments, candles and winter accessories by more than 30 local artisans were available for purchase.

“We were just able to do a smaller-scale festival, but it has been absolutely incredible,” she said.

Although this year is a smaller festival than was the norm prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Costigan said that in terms of the amount of people coming through and money spent, it is very comparable.

The center went into this year’s festival with the goal of raising $35,000, and Costigan believes they are going to surpass that number.

“The attendance and community support has been that strong,” she said. “I would say, looking at the funds raised to date, it is skewing pre-COVID.”

Caitlin O'Brien, of Glens Falls, was walking through the festival alongside her mother Nancy Champlin of Glenville.

O'Brien was holding a wreath she had purchased.

“I think it’s really nice. I recently moved up here, so I try to get out into the community,” she said. “I like that there are things going on and I think this is a cute activity.”

Champlin works for the Center of Disability Services and says she comes to the festival every year to check out what the community members and local artisans come up with.

She said that it "sort of kicks off the holiday season."

Champlin enjoys seeing what other people come up with for decorations as the community heads into the holiday season.

“It’s just amazing all of the different themes and things that they come up with for the trees and the wreaths. I think it’s great,” she said.

The festival continues today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Costigan encouraged all who can make it to stop by and check out the scenes.

There is a basket raffle that people can purchase tickets for in person, but if they cannot make the festival they can still purchase tickets by visiting https://www.cfdsny.org/events/festival-trees.

People can also text “festivaltrees2021” to 843-606-5995 to purchase tickets. The raffle runs through Monday morning at 11 a.m.

