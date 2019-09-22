GLENS FALLS — Almost perfect.
That’s how balloon festival organizer Mark Donahue summed up the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival, as balloons lifted into the air during six out of seven launch times in the four-day event.
“Mother Nature just descended upon us and provided perfection. I don’t know what more you can say,” he said.
The streak came to an end on Sunday evening. The balloons did not go up in Crandall Park because the wind was over the optimal condition of 7 to 10 mph.
Still, Donahue said it was a banner year. He did not have exact figures, but he believes attendance shattered the previous mark of 150,000 for the weekend.
“Amazing. Biggest crowds we’ve ever had — Saturday morning and Saturday night,” he said.
Donahue said he believed that two years ago, the festival had six launches. However, it was very hot that weekend and this year was the ideal temperature.
The huge crowd in Crandall Park was disappointed that the balloons stayed on the ground on Sunday.
Rhonda Thomas was on vacation from Florida with her children Ladd, 15, and Miranda, 12.
“We drove a long way for this,” she said.
The group stopped in New York City to visit the 9/11 memorial and their ultimate destination is Niagara Falls.
People tried to make the best of it. Crystal Perry’s children, 5-year-old Jayden and 4-year-old Jase, got to sit in a balloon basket and see the inner workings up close.
“They’ve never been in one before, so it was so it was so much fun,” Crystal said.
Sunday morning launch
Early Sunday morning, about 90 balloons launched from the Warren County airport. R. Scott Kelley, who is a balloon pilot from Pennsylvania, with a second home in Silver Bay, said he loves when new balloon riders realize how calm and enjoyable an experience it is — floating up into the air.
Kelley compares flying a hot air balloon to sitting on your couch in your living room.
The only difference is, the world falls away from your feet. There’s no adrenaline rush or whiplash, no engine roar or airplane turbulence. There is only the throaty whooshing sound of the propane power overhead, pleasant warmth and panoramic scenery from a bird’s-eye view.
Traffic, parking issues
Donahue said if he could have controlled traffic flow, it would have been a perfect weekend.
On Saturday night, the warm weather, clear, blue skies and tantalizing colors and patterns of more than 90 balloons beckoned to those near and far.
After the Saturday launch, about 80 balloons could not make it back for the moon glow, the evening event where balloons inflate and light up against the night sky.
You have free articles remaining.
The few that did make it back from their flights combated nearly stand-still traffic.
Donahue said he spent half of Saturday evening discussing the traffic situation with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
“We did have a medical emergency on Queensbury Avenue that compounded everything last night, and made the night twice as bad as it could have been, so that didn’t help matters,” he said.
He added that he and others are looking at other ways to deal with traffic and safety for next year, and asked pilots to be patient.
“I think we’ll be heard a lot more than we’ve ever been heard in the past,” Donahue said of the traffic.
Parking also was an issue. The airport parking lots were filled by 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to Donahue. He said people created about 40 spaces in a grassy area on the south end of the airport and then parking spilled off the property.
“Cars were parked all the way out on Ridge (Road) back to Cronin Road. That is just mind-blowing,” he said.
The crowds also posed a good conundrum for food vendors, who were running out or trying to truck in more supplies to keep up with the demand.
“I knew it was going to be busy, but I didn’t know it was going to be that busy” said Heather O’Neill, of two of the festival’s food vendors, Cheesy Does It and O’Pablos.
The trucks did have to replenish their food supply, and O’Neill thought it might be a good idea if there was a food storage truck on site next year.
Karen Rager, secretary of the Glens Falls Lions Club, said her organization ran out of all their food by 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It was the most I’d seen,” Rager said of the crowd. “We come every year.”
Both Rager and O’Neill also fought the traffic.
It took Rager, who typically lives a 10- to 15-minute drive from the airport, three hours to get home. O’Neill sat for 45 minutes in the balloon chaser parking lot before traffic started to budge.
Daniel Saville said the Queensbury Masons, Lodge 121, were more prepared food-wise. Having sold food at the festival for 21 years, Saville said he now adds about 10% to his supply over the best year, each year.
“I think we were the only ones who didn’t run out of food,” Saville said. “It’s a little nerve-wracking from time to time.”
Gaining respect
But as the festival picks up more traction, Donahue said he hopes the Adirondack Balloon Festival will be more well-respected in the ballooning community.
Pam Benkowski, a volunteer who has been coming to the balloon festival for 34 years, said this is her home away from home.
“We all love it here,” Benkowski said. “This is where I come to be with my second home, my second family, my balloon family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.