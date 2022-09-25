Festival ends with musical launch Sunday morning; rain scuttles afternoon closing ceremony

QUEENSBURY — The music of John Williams provided the dramatic soundtrack early Sunday morning as hot air balloons of all shapes and colors were launched.

The final launch that closed the 49th Annual Adirondack Balloon Festival was dedicated to Joan and Walter Grishkot, two of the co-founders of the popular event, dubbed "Walter and Joan's Great Ascension."

"Remember, when the balloons launch, be sure to applaud as loud as you can," said emcee Chuck Aiken of Big Show Entertainment, who's affectionately known as the voice of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. He not only provided the morning's playlist over the loudspeakers, but also hyped up the early morning crowd.

"Mom brought us here as young kids all the time. I fell in love with the balloons and when I got the opportunity to work with them, I jumped at it," Aiken said.

Especially on a day like Sunday, a weather-hold can delay the launch of balloons, therefore, Aiken said that it his job to make sure the mood doesn't get too stagnant despite a potential delay.

There was a tentative forecast of rain threatening the grand finale of this year's launch, and while the morning got away with spectacular but brisk weather, the delayed rain forced the organizers to cancel the closing ceremonies scheduled at Crandall Park later Sunday.

Around 7:30 a.m., at least 20 balloons filled the sky, with a backdrop of heavy clouds and the occasional sun ray that broke through.

As it got closer to 8 a.m., more balloons seemingly appeared out of nowhere in the sky, one after another.

At the top of the hour, special shape balloons such as "Pandy" and "Taz" made an appearance, fully capturing the attention of the crowd.

Jay Szabo, who works alongside pilot Keith Sproul of Pandy, was holding the crown line, controlling the top of the balloon as Sproul inflated it.

"I'm controlling the fabric of the balloon until he's ready to take off," Szabo said.

Szabo and Sproul are from New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Aiken said many of the hot air balloon teams are from all over the country.

Sproul's crew are all volunteers who got involved because it is a passionate hobby, Szabo said.

The Adirondack Balloon Festival is the third largest in the country, according to Aiken.

While this year's festival was back with vendors for the first time since 2019, before the pandemic, the festival's attendance was a little on the light side, Aiken said.

However, Aiken said the moonglow event Saturday night saw thousands of people in attendance.

The Glens Falls Open Door Mission made a return to this year's vendor roster, providing breakfast at 8 a.m.

Jerry Squires, an employee of the Open Door Mission, said that their service was able to set up outside this year, as opposed to previous years when they were in the airport's hangar.

"To have it outside is amazing. This year's exposure has been huge," Squires said.

For Squires, the essence of the festival and the mission statement of the Open Door Mission are entwined and intersect where the community finds each other.