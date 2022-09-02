Fentanyl to blame for clusters of overdoses

Law enforcement agencies in Saranac Lake and Washington County reported sudden clusters of drug overdoses in the past two months. The cause was fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times more powerful than heroin.

The overdoses are part of a new, growing trend in the North Country.

Perry Golden, a detective with the Metro-Jefferson County Drug Task Force, said they’ve been seeing the rise of fentanyl for a while.

"Probably for the past year, I’d say, we’ve been noticing more fentanyl, more higher-grade methamphetamine," he said.

Golden said fentanyl is showing up mixed into other drugs. That has Amanda Serrano worried.

Serrano is with ACR Health, a nonprofit that runs a needle exchange and other health services for people using drugs. They have programs in nine counties, including parts of the North Country.

"The very important message is that all drugs have fentanyl in them now," she said.

Serrano said ACR Health is getting reports of overdoses that involved fentanyl in crystal meth, cocaine, and ecstasy or MDMA. It’s also been found mixed into fake prescription pills for several years.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office put out one of the recent warnings. Kristen Hardy is in charge of their overdose response programs. She said people don’t always know their drugs have fentanyl in them.

"It impacts the potency of the drug a great deal. So if you have someone who is a regular user and then they go and they consume a product that has been cut or some fentanyl has been added to it and they’re not used to that strength — that’s what we’re seeing on our side," Hardy said.

Fentanyl is suspected as the primary cause in five overdoses in Washington County so far in 2022. There have been a total of 45 overdoses — 10 of them fatal. Heroin was responsible for 31 of the overdoses, according to the Washington County overdose dashboard.

Hudson Falls had the most overdoses with 19, followed by Kingsbury with nine.

Warren County’s overdose dashboard reported 86 overdoses this year to date and 21 of them were fatal. Fentanyl was suspected in 17 of them, which was second only to heroin with 28. Over half of overdoses took place in Glens Falls with 48 followed by Queensbury with 20.

The state Department of Health reports that the number of hospital discharges related to overdoses in St. Lawrence County so far this year is double the state average.