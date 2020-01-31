Fentanyl exposure sends 11 prison employees to hospital for treatment

In scanner reports, first responders were heard discussing decontamination efforts and transports of individuals, including some by state van.

Day said local units were back in service around noon.

Investigation continues

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is directing the State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Team and Bureau of Criminal Investigation along with DOCCS OSI to investigate the incident.

He added that testing on the substance is ongoing.

Powers said State Police removed the envelope from the prison and it was taken to the Wadsworth Center — the State Department of Health’s public health laboratory — in Albany.

He added that the inmate the envelope was mailed to has been identified.

Not isolated

Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, himself a former corrections officer, commented that the men and women who work inside these facilities face these dangers every day.

“My hope right now is that everyone is safe and regains their health.”

Powers said this was not an isolated incident.