FEMA denies individual assistance after Halloween rain storm

On Friday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency decided to deny a request for individual assistance to residents of Essex, Hamilton, Clinton, Fulton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga, and Warren counties who were affected by Halloween flooding last year.

While FEMA provided assistance to governments for damages to municipal infrastructure, it did not approve individual assistance, which could be used to reimburse displaced residents for their temporary lodging or for repairs not covered by insurance.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik both said they were disappointed with the decision. Cuomo said the state is going to appeal the denial.

“I am extremely disappointed by FEMA’s decision to deny individual assistance to flood victims after approving federal public assistance that my office worked to deliver,” Stefanik wrote in a statement.

“It is unacceptable that the federal government has denied our request for individual assistance for the residents affected by the Halloween 2019 storm and I’m demanding the Federal Emergency Management Agency provide a detailed explanation on the denial,” Cuomo wrote in a statement.