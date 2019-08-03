BALLSTON SPA -- A Minerva man who was sentenced to state prison last week for a drunken driving crash that occurred in Johnsburg in January has also been sentenced to prison for an earlier arrest in Saratoga County.
Robert N. Lakus, 36, was also arrested for felony driving while intoxicated last September in Ballston Spa.
Charges in that case were still pending when he was involved in a Jan. 26 crash in Johnsburg that led to a felony DWI count as well. No injuries were reported.
Lakus has been sentenced to 1- to 3-year prison terms in each case, but it was unclear whether they would run concurrently or consecutively.
Felony DWI charges are filed when a driver has a misdemeanor DWI conviction within 10 years.
