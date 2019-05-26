{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — A central New York man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for speeding Saturday morning and found to be driving drunk, according to State Police.

Troopers stopped Donald J. Latreille, 36, of Chadwicks, on Route 9 shortly before 1 a.m., and found that he was intoxicated and also had at least one prior DWI conviction in the past 10 years, according to the State Police public information website.

That resulted in felony DWI charges, while he was also ticketed for speeding and throwing refuse on a highway, records show.

Latreille was released pending prosecution in Lake George Town Court.

The DWI arrest was one of at least three state troopers made in the Lake George area late Friday and early Saturday. The others were charged with misdemeanor DWI

