{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A man from Wilton has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison for his guilty plea to felony criminal contempt.

Steven D. Welch, 36, was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison for his plea to first-degree criminal contempt. The charge stemmed from an April 8 arrest in Saratoga Springs for violating an order of protection.

Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced Welch, who has a prior felony conviction, to the prison term per a plea agreement.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments