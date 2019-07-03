BALLSTON SPA — A man from Wilton has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison for his guilty plea to felony criminal contempt.
Steven D. Welch, 36, was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison for his plea to first-degree criminal contempt. The charge stemmed from an April 8 arrest in Saratoga Springs for violating an order of protection.
Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced Welch, who has a prior felony conviction, to the prison term per a plea agreement.
