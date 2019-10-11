QUEENSBURY — A felony charge has been dismissed in the theft case of a former local rescue squad leader who has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the squad.
Warren County Judge John Hall found insufficient evidence to uphold a count of falsifying business records against Edward G. "Grant" Gentner. Hall, though, found that there was sufficient evidence to allow three felony grand larceny charges to proceed to trial.
Hall scheduled the long-litigated case for trial to start Dec. 2, but his ruling to uphold three of four charges prompted Gentner's lawyer, Karl Sleight, to file an appeal with the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court.
Sleight has claimed the charges can't be prosecuted in Warren County, because Gentner's allegedly illicit cash withdrawals happened at a bank in Saratoga Springs in Saratoga County. Hall, though, found there was enough of a nexus between Warren County and the withdrawals for the prosecution to happen in Warren County.
Hall granted an indefinite stay of the case, pending the resolution of the appeal. Arguments are expected later this fall, and Sleight said he does not expect a ruling until early next year.
Gentner was arrested in December 2015 after an investigation by State Police that began when he was voted out of the squad's treasurer's position in 2013.
He at one point faced 29 charges, but 25 were dropped last fall, because they weren't filed in time by the special prosecutor assigned to the case. The charges alleged he stole more than $18,000, although police said the theft was more than $20,000 but older theft allegations could not be prosecuted.
The three grand larceny counts that remain accuse Gentner of stealing $3,900. He claims the money he received was reimbursement for squad expenses he paid.
Gentner hired Sleight after his counsel, Joseph Brennan, became ill, and Sleight filed new motions, seeking dismissal on a variety of grounds.
Hall found there was insufficient evident to support the falsifying business records count because Gentner's notations on the check were not inaccurate. But he rejected the efforts to seek dismissal of the other charges on technical and evidentiary grounds.
Sleight also asked for dismissal in the "interests of justice" in light of Gentner's lack of prior criminal record and decades of service to the rescue squad and Boy Scouts.
"Although a majority of the charges in the indictment have been dismissed, it does not diminish the seriousness of the remaining crimes and the impact that these alleged crimes had on the Lake George EMS Squad and the surrounding communities," the judge wrote.
Gentner is free, pending further court action.
