The Feeder Canal Alliance will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the community room of the Crandall Public Library.
During the meeting, two groups will be recognized as environmental stewards, according to a news release.
Mark Frost, editor and owner of The Chronicle in Glens Falls, will be the featured speaker. There will also be books and prints for sale, surprise "freebies" and cake for refreshment.
The Feeder Canal Alliance is a nonprofit formed in 1987 with a mission of "preserving, promoting and protecting the Glens Falls Feeder Canal and Towpath Trail through responsible recreation, environmental education and preservation."
The alliance also has a 2019 photo contest going on. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers. Submissions showcasing landscapes, architecture, nature and trails along the Glens Falls Feeder Canal or the Champlain Canal must have been taken in 2019 and must be submitted by Dec. 15.
First prize will be a flight over the Adirondacks, and the second prize will be $100. For more information on how to submit, go to feedercanal.org or contact info@feedercanal.org or call 518-792-5363.
